Northern Territory Police in Australia have acknowledged that an official caution issued to federal MP Luke Gosling over an alleged breach of his bail conditions may have resulted from mistaken identity. Gosling represents the electorate of Solomon, which includes Darwin, and denies the allegations of wrongdoing, ABC News reports.

Gosling was charged with two counts of assaulting Northern Territory Administrator David Connolly during a Thai festival in Darwin in July. Under his bail conditions, the MP is prohibited from coming within 15 metres of Connolly while court proceedings are ongoing.

Café photos

In September, Connolly's wife, Sue Brosnan, sent police photographs that she claimed showed the MP near the Boatshed café in Cullen Bay on September 1. Connolly and Brosnan said they saw Gosling at about 8:20 a.m.: he allegedly first sat at a neighbouring table and later entered and exited the café building, twice coming within 15 metres of the administrator.

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The images show a man in a white T-shirt resembling Gosling, though his face can only be seen in profile in one photograph. Detective Sarah Hutchinson told the MP's lawyers that Connolly and Brosnan were confident in the identification. At the same time, she suggested that Gosling may have had a lookalike in Darwin and noted that the caution could be withdrawn if it is established that the MP was not at the café.

Defence position

Defence lawyer Marty Aust told police that his client was taking his children to school at the stated time and was not at the Boatshed. Defence representative Megan Donaghy sought subpoenas for surveillance camera footage from Gosling's children's school and a hotel in Darwin. According to the defence, this evidence may confirm the mistaken identification of another person and help assess the reliability of Connolly's and Brosnan's testimony in the assault case.

Gosling had previously also been accused of a separate breach of his bail conditions in August, but prosecutors withdrew that charge last week. The case concerning the assault charges is due to return to court in Darwin this month.

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