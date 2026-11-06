At Sydney Airport in Australia, federal police conducted precautionary checks after threats were sent to the airport. Armed Australian Federal Police officers met passengers on All Nippon Airways flight NH899, which arrived from Tokyo on Thursday evening.

As ABC News Australia reports, the plane landed at around 8:00 p.m. Passenger Patrick Wild said people were told about a security issue and asked to remain on board for another 20 minutes, but the wait lasted about an hour and a half.

After leaving the plane, passengers were instructed to stand in a single line and place their luggage on the floor for a dog check. They were later taken to an area near the duty-free shops, where they waited for about another hour before they could collect their suitcases.

Police statement

The Australian Federal Police confirmed that shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, it conducted precautionary checks after threats were received by the airport. The agency said the safety of airports, passengers and staff is a priority.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether the incident in Sydney is linked to a wave of threats against aviation in Europe.

Threats to airlines in Europe

On Thursday, at least 27 flights in Europe were disrupted due to bomb threats. Aircraft were diverted to other airports, some planes were escorted by fighter jets, and passengers were evacuated for checks.

Among the carriers affected by the incidents were Ryanair, Wizz Air, Aer Lingus, Finnair, LOT Polish Airlines, easyJet, Iberia, Air Europa, Air Serbia, Aegean Airlines and SAS. There is no information that explosives were found on the checked aircraft; all cases are currently being treated as false alarms. The European Union activated an aviation security information-sharing mechanism between countries to determine a possible link between the threats.

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