In Australia, the radicalization of children and teenagers online has accelerated to a matter of days, whereas previously the process could take months or years. Acting Deputy Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police Sandra Booth said this during hearings of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security, ABC News reports.

According to Booth, predators are seeking vulnerable children online. She cited the example of a 13-year-old boy who was charged after police, according to their account, found a notebook in his home containing plans to shoot classmates. “This was not in the United States. This was in Australia,” the police representative said.

AI and encrypted apps

The Federal Police linked the rapid spread of radicalization to artificial intelligence, the rise of a generation that harbors grievances, young people’s search for meaning and belonging, and the complexity of online networks. Claire McGinnis, deputy director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, said potential offenders use AI chatbots to search for information and plan attacks.

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According to her, such tools can reduce the time needed to plan an attack. McGinnis also called encrypted apps a persistent problem for the intelligence service, as they make it possible to remain anonymous.

Possible expansion of powers

Booth said the Australian Federal Police is considering proposing expanded powers to intervene more actively in dangerous online groups. Options include posting messages in chats that would warn participants about the presence of law enforcement officers.

Since 2020, Australia’s counterterrorism agencies have handled cases involving 65 children aged 12 to 17, and 35 such investigations resulted in charges. The Department of Home Affairs also confirmed that an 11-year-old child took part in a deradicalization program. Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Brendan Dowling noted that most referrals to such programs come from law enforcement agencies, meaning that many people are identified too late.

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