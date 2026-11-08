Brazilian police are investigating the possible involvement of a network of American, Argentine and Israeli agents in Flávio Bolsonaro’s departure from the country after his defeat in the presidential election. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing an unnamed senior Brazilian official who spoke with The Washington Post.

Examination of possible assistance

According to the official, a former agent of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service followed the van in which Bolsonaro was being taken toward the Argentine border. Flávio Bolsonaro, who lost the presidential runoff to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, declined to disclose to The Washington Post the route by which he left Brazil.

He also did not answer whether US officials had assisted him. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed suggestions of Washington’s involvement, saying that the US government was not directly involved in any actions related to his departure.

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Bolsonaro’s statements

Flávio Bolsonaro explained his decision to seek asylum in the United States by his belief that Brazil’s democratic institutions were no longer functioning properly and that he could face arrest for expressing political views. He also said that US President Donald Trump, according to him, shares this assessment of the situation in Brazil.

The politician, who repeatedly questioned the fairness of the election without providing evidence, challenged the electoral authorities’ conclusion that the vote was fair. He said that his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, was frightened after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes demanded the surrender of passports as part of a money-laundering investigation.

Jair Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years in prison in a case concerning preparations for a coup after his defeat in the 2022 election. According to The Washington Post, Brazilian law enforcement has little hope of returning his son from the United States: a senior security official assessed the chances of detaining Flávio Bolsonaro as zero.

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