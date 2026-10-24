Police in Nigeria’s Enugu State have confirmed that an officer from the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Violent Crime Response Group shot local entertainer Izuchukwu Nnaji, known as Stone, during an operation. He was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Police version

According to Enugu police spokesperson Daniel Ndukwe, the operation was conducted at The Bull hotel after information was received. Police said that Nworie Chidera Kelvin, known as Akidi, whom law enforcement officers suspect of drug trafficking, illegal possession of weapons and membership in the Vikings Confraternity, was staying at the establishment.

Law enforcement officers reported the arrest of Akidi and nine other people aged between 17 and 28. They said that during the operation they seized dried plant material believed to be cannabis, scales allegedly intended for weighing drugs, as well as 43,400 Nigerian naira.

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The circumstances of the shooting will be investigated

Police claim that Nnaji and another unnamed suspect jumped out of a window while trying to escape. During the pursuit, according to the agency’s version, they allegedly tried to take a weapon from an operative. During the struggle, the weapon discharged, injuring Nnaji, while the other man escaped.

Earlier, hundreds of young people protested over the entertainer’s death. According to the outlet, Nnaji was detained at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday at the hotel where he was staying after celebrating his birthday with friends. On Thursday, his body was found in the morgue of the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital in the Parklane area.

State Police Commissioner Bitrus Giwa ordered a thorough investigation. The assistant commissioner, who heads the state intelligence department, is to establish the circumstances of the incident and verify whether the operation and the use of firearms complied with established standards and laws. Police said that officers found guilty may face disciplinary action.

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