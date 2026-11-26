In France, police officers began a strike at midnight and are holding gatherings near police stations as part of a nationwide mobilization. The action was initiated by the Alliance Police Nationale union, Anadolu Agency reports.

Demand to increase the allowance

Protest participants are seeking an increase in the special police service allowance, which currently stands at 28.5%. The union is demanding that it be raised to 35%, using the slogan “35% or nothing!”.

Police officers are also demanding an increase in the allowance for duties performed, responsibilities and qualifications, as well as a special allowance for administrative, technical and specialized personnel.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Gatherings near police stations and delays at the airport

The Unsa Police and Alternative Police unions called on employees to gather near police stations at noon. Some of these gatherings have already taken place across France, involving police officers who worked night shifts.

The unions also criticized France’s Interior Ministry over the lack of statements regarding administrative, technical and specialized police personnel. At Orly Airport, border police planned to conduct thorough checks of passengers, which could cause delays and crowds at security and customs checkpoints.

Read us on