Haitian police, supported by the private security group Task Force, have retaken control of the Silvio Cator National Stadium in Port-au-Prince. As France 24 reports, the 10,000-seat arena had been under gang control for two years.

Security handed over to Salvadoran military

The Haitian National Police said that, together with Task Force, a private security group working for the government, it had established “full control” over the facility. After the operation, security at the stadium was handed over to Salvadoran military personnel.

El Salvador’s state television reported that Salvadoran forces took up positions at the stadium on Thursday. Gang violence had previously forced Haiti’s national football team to play its home World Cup qualifying matches in Curaçao rather than in the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Contingent deployed to search for missing military personnel

The operation is taking place amid the deployment to Haiti of about 2,000 Salvadoran military personnel, ordered by El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele. The contingent was sent to search for four Salvadoran military personnel who went missing after an ambush in Port-au-Prince on October 18.

The missing military personnel are part of the UN-backed multinational Gang Suppression Force. The force distanced itself from the actions of units deployed for the search operation. Bukele also said that Salvadoran military personnel had destroyed the “headquarters” of the 400 Mawozo group, one of Haiti’s main groups.

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