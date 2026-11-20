In Haiti, security forces have launched a large-scale operation against armed gangs in the Martissant area on the western outskirts of Port-au-Prince. The National Police said that at least 34 suspected gang members were killed in the clashes. As France 24 reports, police acted jointly with a task force that includes employees of the private security company Vectus Global.

Operation in a strategic corridor

Martissant is located along Route 2, which connects Haiti's capital with important cities in the country's western and southern regions. This is the first major operation in the area in five years since gangs established control there. Local media reported intense gunfire and the use of explosive drones, while police released video showing armored vehicles moving through the area.

Before Martissant was seized, thousands of people traveled through it every day. According to France 24, gangs obstructed the transportation of goods to and from the capital, charged tolls or fired at cars and buses. Humanitarian workers and civilians were forced to use detours or rural roads.

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Context of the confrontation

The struggle for control of Martissant began in June 2021, when gangs from Grand-Ravine and Village-de-Dieu attacked the Ti-Bwa group. According to UN data as of July 2022, the clashes forced at least 19,000 people to leave their homes and affected about 800,000 people in total.

Meanwhile, UN-backed anti-gang forces are conducting operations in the Tabarre area of Port-au-Prince and the central Artibonite region. The forces said they came under fire while advancing along Route 5 and clearing obstacles used by gangs to isolate communities and control key routes. The clashes are continuing as Haiti prepares for its first elections in more than ten years.

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