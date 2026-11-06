Haitian police have found the charred remains of an armored vehicle that, according to their information, may have been used by four missing Salvadoran aviation technicians. The vehicle was found in the Santo area of the Croix-des-Bouquets commune near the country's capital, Port-au-Prince. The Rio Times reports.

Police announced the discovery on November 3. The four technicians disappeared on October 18 after an attack in the area, and their whereabouts remain unknown. The operation was conducted jointly by Haitian police, the UN-backed international anti-gang force (GSF), and Salvadoran military personnel.

Status of the Salvadoran contingent

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele sent more than 2,000 military personnel to Haiti. At the same time, UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that only about 200 Salvadoran military personnel fall under the GSF's jurisdiction. He also stressed that any security operations must comply with international human rights law.

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Haiti's Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé said that foreign forces operate under the leadership of Haitian authorities. Salvadoran military personnel began armed patrols on October 30. Romain Le Cour, an analyst at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, noted that the rules on the use of force, the chain of command, the objectives, and the duration of the separate Salvadoran deployment remain unclear.

Data on the injured

The international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders reported that 30 people were injured by gunfire and drone explosions during the eight days after October 18. Davina Gales, the organization's head of mission in Haiti, expressed concern that the armed confrontation would lead to further casualties.

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