Indonesian police have named 13 suspects in a case involving the alleged recruitment of 58 Indonesian citizens to serve as mercenaries in Russia. The suspects include two Russians and a Ukrainian citizen. As Channel NewsAsia reports, law enforcement agencies are investigating possible human trafficking.

They promised jobs in logistics

According to Indonesia’s National Police, recruiters searched for people through social media, job websites and messaging apps. The alleged victims were offered high-paying jobs abroad, in logistics, border security and the construction of defense facilities.

After passing the selection process and arriving in Russia, the citizens were allegedly directed to sign contracts to serve as mercenaries, according to investigators. They were then expected to undergo training and could potentially be sent to conflict zones.

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Promised payments did not arrive

The recruiters promised a signing bonus of up to $35,000 and a monthly salary of about $3,000. Some alleged victims were also offered child payments of more than 3 million Indonesian rupiah and other benefits. Rita Wulandari Wibowo, a spokeswoman for the Metro Jaya regional police, said that the actual amounts were significantly lower than promised, while some people received no payments at all.

Law enforcement officers identified 58 alleged victims after five reports were filed with the police. The National Police, West Jakarta police, Metro Jaya police and Bogor police are involved in the investigation. In one of the cases investigated by Bogor police, people were temporarily housed in Sukamantri village, where they waited to be sent away.

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