In Israel, police have found no evidence to support claims by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party of fraud during the parliamentary elections. According to Anadolu Agency, citing Israel Hayom, the Central Election Committee also currently sees no reason to doubt the integrity of the vote.

Likud’s complaint

Earlier, Likud claimed that Arab parties had allegedly “stolen” the election through bribery, intimidation, violence, forgery and the use of prohibited software to mobilize voters. The party said it was submitting hundreds of testimonies and pieces of evidence to the police, the Shin Bet domestic security service and the election committee, and was demanding an investigation.

The election committee confirmed that it had received Likud’s complaint and said it was considering it as part of the standard procedure for reviewing appeals from all political forces. According to The Times of Israel, on Tuesday the committee said there were no systemic signs of interference in the ballot count, while individual reports were being checked urgently.

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Preliminary results

The accusations came amid a forecast that the predominantly Arab parties Ra’am and the Joint List could jointly win a record 19 seats. After nearly 90% of the votes had been counted, Netanyahu’s bloc was projected to win 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, while the bloc led by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot was projected to win 48.

At least 61 seats are needed for a parliamentary majority, so neither of the two blocs had reached that threshold. The results remained preliminary, as hundreds of thousands of votes in “double envelopes,” including ballots from military personnel and diplomats, still had to be counted.

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