Israeli Police Commissioner Danny Levy ordered a comprehensive review of law enforcement actions during the recent elections, including against the backdrop of the arrest of three activists from the United Arab List (Ra'am) party on voting day. As Anadolu Agency reports, the findings must be submitted within a week.

Police said that Deputy Commissioner Yair Hezroni will analyze the systemic, organizational and command aspects of the agency's work. The review will also concern decision-making procedures and interaction between units involved in the operation. The agency stressed that it will not interfere with ongoing investigations.

Israeli media reports

An investigation by Israeli television channel Channel 12 claims that ahead of the vote, Ido Norden, chief of staff to acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, contacted the police commissioner's office with a complaint about Ra'am activists. According to the channel, he also directed police to a source of information, who turned out to be a former employee of the Prime Minister's Office.

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According to Channel 12, police used this information and the complaint as grounds to detain the activists and search their homes, without having arrest or search warrants. Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that the activists were detained on suspicion of voter bribery several hours before polling stations opened. They were later released, and the case is reportedly nearing closure, according to KAN.

Prime Minister's Office reaction

According to Haaretz, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed that Norden connected the source with police and did not deny that the person had previously worked at the office. At the same time, it called the reports false and said that Norden received information about a possible crime, which he passed on to police as a law-abiding citizen.

Channel 12 also reported that Shin Bet security service chief David Zini requested permission on election day to wiretap the phones of five Arab Knesset members over suspicions of foreign interference. According to the channel, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara rejected the request.

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