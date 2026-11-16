Israeli police have returned an antique Torah scroll case to a family after it was stolen from a synagogue in Jerusalem in 2005. The relic, which had once been brought to Israel from Iran, was discovered during an undercover operation targeting arms dealers, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Discovery during arrests

According to police, the case was seized at the home of one of the suspects as part of a large-scale arrest operation conducted by the Central Unit of the Jerusalem District. While examining the artifact, officers found an inscription with the names of the people who had donated it. This made it possible to establish the item's origin and its legal owners.

Investigators determined that the relic had been stolen from a Jerusalem synagogue in 2005. They also established that the Torah scroll had been donated to the synagogue by Israel's former ambassador to Tehran in memory of his father. By the time of the investigation, the diplomat had died, but police located his son.

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Return to the family

Last week, the former ambassador's son was invited to the office of the Central Unit of the Jerusalem District, where he was handed the recovered case. According to police, further examination of the item revealed that it had been found on the anniversary of the grandfather's death according to the Jewish calendar — the man in whose honor the donation had been made.

Eran Asraf, head of the operational-investigative unit of the Jerusalem District, said that after establishing that the relic had been stolen from the synagogue, law enforcement officers considered returning it to the family part of their mission.

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