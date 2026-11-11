In January 2026, Cambodian police freed a 33-year-old Ghanaian citizen from a closed center where, he said, foreigners were forced to commit internet fraud. The man arrived in the country in November 2025 after believing a job offer for an administrator position with a salary of $1,000, accommodation and food, Polsat News reports.

Instead of a job — a fraud scheme

After arriving, the man was taken from the airport to a closed compound, where his passport and phone were confiscated. He was given a two-year contract to sign, although, according to him, the agreement provided for one year of work. When he refused to sign the document, guards began threatening him.

During training, the Ghanaian citizen learned that he was supposed to find people online and offer them remote work with promises of easy earnings. After a potential victim agreed to communicate, an experienced fraudster took over the conversation and deceived them into giving money. The man refused to take part in the scheme.

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Detention and release

According to the victim, he was demanded $6,000 for transporting him to Cambodia. Since he did not have that amount, he was locked in a dark room for a month, beaten, including with a stick, subjected to an electric shock device, and had his wrist broken. He said he still cannot clench his left hand.

The police raid was part of a nationwide operation against groups that force foreigners into online fraud. According to CyberScamMonitor, at least 182 such centers have been confirmed in Cambodia, while their number may reach about 300. The International Organization for Migration warned that victims from more than 80 countries end up in such centers and estimated that up to 300,000 people are in similar locations in Southeast Asia.

After his release, the man was left without money, slept on the streets of Phnom Penh and awaited deportation in a camp for foreigners. Amnesty International said Cambodian authorities had not recognized any of the 73 people surveyed by the organization who had left similar centers as victims of human trafficking. The Cambodian government rejects these accusations. On October 14, 2026, the Eos Collective organization bought the man a ticket to Ghana.

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