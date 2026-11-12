In Australia, the Australian Capital Territory Police are reviewing the circumstances of the detention of an Aboriginal woman with intellectual disabilities who was Tasered at a bus stop in the Deakin area of Canberra. ABC News Australia reported this, citing Deputy Chief Police Officer Richard Chin.

Circumstances of the detention

The incident occurred in January 2026 after a citizen reported that the woman allegedly had a knife. Footage from a body-worn camera, provided to ABC this week, shows her asking police officers not to use a Taser and saying that she had done nothing wrong.

According to the outlet, the woman was thrown to the ground, Tasered in the back, handcuffed and placed headfirst into a police van. During a subsequent search of her bag, two pairs of scissors, rather than a knife, were found.

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Case review and lawsuit

In September, Special Magistrate Sean Richter criticised the police actions, calling them unjustified and excessively forceful. Chin said the magistrate's comments had drawn police attention to the matter. He also said that the officers involved in the detention remain on duty.

Australian Federal Police Association president Alex Caruana defended the actions of law enforcement officers. According to him, the woman was the first to swing at police officers, while the information available to them about a possible knife required decisive action for community safety.

The woman has filed a lawsuit against police, in which she alleges that she was assaulted and battered, and also claims violations of her human rights and misconduct by officials. Police have not yet been required to file a defence in the case. Before the woman was sentenced in September, all charges against her, except for a charge of possessing a knife without reasonable excuse, were withdrawn.

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