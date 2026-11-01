In Kenya, police are stepping up measures against criminal groups and individuals involved in disrupting political gatherings ahead of the 2027 general elections, Nation Kenya reports.

Police command meeting

On Friday, Kanja met with senior commanders of the Kenya Police Service, the Administration Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at the National Police Leadership Academy in Ngong. They discussed preparations for the 2027 elections. Representatives of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission also took part in the meeting.

According to the inspector general, countering gang and criminal groups is the duty of all commanders. He said that if such groups are not confronted now, they could pose a threat during the elections. Participants in the two-day conference discussed security measures in their regions.

Kanja also said that police have moved to intelligence-led operations. According to him, law enforcement agencies are considering cases involving political incitement, gang activity, and the spread of hate and propaganda on social media. Some police officers are undergoing specialized training to strengthen work ahead of the elections.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Government statements on security

Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Interior Kipchumba Murkomen said in Kamoi, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, that the government had developed strategies to hold “free, fair and peaceful” elections and would not allow violence. He noted that security services had intensified operations against people involved in disrupting political events and intimidating citizens.

According to Murkomen, the authorities will continue measures in areas where political violence was previously recorded. He added that the upcoming election campaign should be a competition of programmes and political proposals, rather than intimidation and conflict.

Kanja also briefed the Senate Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration on measures for safe and inclusive elections. He said commanders are studying the organization of security during previous elections and improving operational work. Separately, the police chief stressed the need to respect human rights while maintaining public order.

Read us on