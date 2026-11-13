In the United Kingdom, London’s Metropolitan Police have launched a criminal investigation into alleged sexual offences linked to television presenter and children’s book author David Walliams. The Guardian reports.

Reports of past offences

Police said they had received several reports in recent days of alleged serious sexual offences committed in the past involving a man who is now over 50. The people who contacted law enforcement are receiving support from specialist officers.

The Metropolitan Police clarified that these reports are separate from allegations previously reported by The Guardian and ITV News. At the same time, detectives are reviewing the journalistic materials to determine whether they contain evidence of possible offences.

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Allegations and Walliams’ position

Earlier, several women accused the 55-year-old Walliams of using his influence and popularity to pursue sexual relationships with young women and teenagers. Details of these allegations became public after a court rejected Walliams’ attempt to prevent their publication.

Walliams denies any wrongdoing. The head of the investigation team, Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney, urged anyone who has been the victim of a sexual crime to contact the police, regardless of when it happened.

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