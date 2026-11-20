Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said that security costs for the 2028 Summer Olympics in the United States could amount to between $3.5 billion and $4 billion. The competitions will take place in Los Angeles and at other venues, including outside Southern California.

Funding does not cover the needs

As The Independent reports, the US Congress last year approved $1 billion for policing the Olympics. According to McDonnell's estimate, this amount will not be enough even for policing in Los Angeles itself: the city may need around $1.3 billion.

According to him, the overall estimate takes into account security needs at all Olympic locations. Organizers do not have separately reserved funds to provide security outside sports venues. It is currently unclear who will cover expenses beyond the already approved $1 billion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Thousands of law enforcement officers at the Games

According to the outlet, up to 16,000 police officers could be involved in the Olympics from a pool of up to 30,000 law enforcement officers planned to be sent to Southern California from other locations. McDonnell said that about 9,400 officers are needed every day just to secure competition venues.

Olympic competitions will also be held in Oklahoma City, where softball and canoe slalom tournaments are planned. The opening of the Games in Los Angeles is scheduled for July 14, 2028.

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