In Kathmandu, Nepal Police said they summoned journalists to provide explanations after the Prime Minister’s Office raised concerns over media and social media reports critical of law enforcement. At the same time, the Prime Minister’s Office denied having prior knowledge of or involvement in the detention of journalists, Kathmandu Post reports.

Detention of media workers

On Friday afternoon, plainclothes police detained Bishwamani Subedi of Nepal Press, Motive News editor Shobharaj Baral, and DNA Khabar editor-in-chief Dhiraj Basnet. They also tried for nearly three hours to detain journalist Navaraj Mainali at the newsroom of the Naya Patrika daily newspaper.

Following criticism of the police actions, police spokesperson Abi Narayan Kafle said the Cyber Bureau had summoned several media workers to obtain basic information on the accuracy, factual basis, and legal grounds of materials and reports about the police.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prime Minister’s Office position

The police statement said that the Prime Minister’s Office had expressed concern over the continued spread of what law enforcement called false reports. Police assessed that this could harm perceptions of the service’s professionalism, public trust in it, relations between the government and police, and its investigations.

Deepa Dahal, communications adviser to Prime Minister Balendra Shah, said that neither the prime minister nor his secretariat and office had prior information about the incident. According to her, after learning about the detentions, Shah ordered the journalists to be released immediately and instructed police not to enter newsrooms or take action there against media workers.

The actions of the police were also criticized by the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party. Police, for their part, said they support press freedom and the safety of journalists.

Read us on