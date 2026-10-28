In Nigeria’s Zamfara State, police detained Umar Ibrahim over a video that spread on social media. According to law enforcement officials, the man called in the recording for a group to be armed to attack Christians in Enugu and Plateau states. The suspect was presented to journalists after his detention, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Recording circumstances

State Police Commissioner Muhammad Bello said the video was filmed on October 23. According to him, Ibrahim was then leading a first-aid group of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bidi’a Wa’ikamatus Sunnah organisation, or JIBWIS, to a mosque in the Maradun local government area.

Ibrahim is described as a JIBWIS member. After the video emerged, he was handed over to law enforcement authorities. Police said the man is to appear in court, where they plan to charge him with breach of public peace, incitement to hatred and criminal intimidation. Law enforcement officials cited sections 77, 78 and 380 of the state’s criminal code.

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JIBWIS reaction

JIBWIS National Chairman Abdullahi Bala-Lau condemned the video and called on the State Security Service, police and other security agencies to identify those involved in recording it and hold those responsible accountable.

Bala-Lau said that calls for violence and incitement do not correspond to JIBWIS values, teachings and objectives. He also stressed that the uniform of the organisation’s first-aid group or presence among its members does not confer the right to represent JIBWIS or speak on its behalf. According to him, the incident may have been staged by external forces to damage the organisation’s reputation and undermine peace in the country.

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