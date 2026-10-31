Police in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have integrated reconnaissance drones and anti-drone systems into the Safe City project’s command and control center in Peshawar. Dawn reports that this will enable centralized monitoring of video from police unmanned aerial vehicles, including during operations by the police and the Counter Terrorism Department.

Centralized monitoring

Safe Cities project director and Deputy Inspector General of Police Ijaz Ahmad said that anti-drone systems installed in Peshawar and other cities have already been connected to the center. According to him, the system is intended to ensure the prompt detection and neutralization of hostile quadcopters and drones.

Modern anti-drone systems have already been deployed in Peshawar, as well as in the districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Bannu. Police officers in remote and sensitive areas of the province have also been provided with anti-drone guns.

Video recorded by drones during operations in any part of the province will be sent to the central command and control center. According to Ahmad, this will allow police leadership to receive information about the situation on the ground and support units conducting operations.

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UAV unit

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have also established a specialized unit whose personnel are trained in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and countering them. Its staff have received training in drone operation, aerial surveillance, intelligence gathering, counterterrorism, protection of sensitive facilities and the use of UAV technology during high-risk operations.

According to Dawn, this is the first such unit established by a police department in the country. One official noted that its personnel are capable not only of conducting surveillance using drones but also of carrying out electronic countermeasures against hostile unmanned aircraft.

At the same time, Ahmad acknowledged the lack of internet connectivity in some areas as a problem. Police are working to resolve it together with the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, Suparco.

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