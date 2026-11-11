In the village of Kulachor in Pakistan’s Gujrat district, four unidentified individuals shot dead a man named Fiaz. Police said they had detained his wife, Kausar Bibi, and son, Ali Hassan, in connection with the murder, Dawn reports.

Victim’s brother’s account

The murdered man’s brother, Aftab Warraich, filed a complaint with police. According to him, Fiaz returned from Iran last week, after which he was shot by four unidentified attackers.

The complainant claims that Fiaz’s son and wife had a domestic conflict with him and allegedly planned the murder. According to his account, Kausar Bibi and Ali Hassan were at the crime scene and left on motorcycles with the attackers after the shooting.

Law enforcement officers and specialists from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency arrived at the scene and collected evidence. The body was taken to the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital, where an autopsy was conducted before it was handed over to relatives.

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Police investigation

Police said they had registered a case against four unidentified attackers and two named suspects under sections 302, 109, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Separately, in the Gujrat-Saddar area, police are investigating a rape complaint filed by a University of Gujrat student. According to law enforcement, the student claims that an acquaintance who runs a barbershop in the village of Chak-Bhula called him to the establishment, raped him at gunpoint, recorded it on a phone, and demanded money through blackmail.

The complainant reported extortion of at least 500,000 Pakistani rupees. A case was registered under section 376 of the Penal Code, and the investigation is ongoing.

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