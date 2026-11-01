Pakistan police say five suspects detained — Dawn

In Pakistan’s Upper Dir district, police said they had detained five of six suspects in the alleged assault and intimidation of a teenage boy. A video of the incident, allegedly recorded by some of the suspects, appeared on social media several days later and prompted police action, Dawn reports.

Victim’s statement

According to the FIR filed by Wari police on October 30 following the boy’s complaint, the incident occurred on October 25. The teenager claims that a friend invited him to a meeting, after which two men, one of whom was an unidentified tehsildar, forcibly put him into a vehicle and took him to an unfinished house in Shinkarai.

According to the complainant, the two men who brought him to the house, along with three other people, held him in a room for about three hours. He also stated that two men and another person recorded the incident on mobile phones, while two others beat him with kicks, fists and sticks. The boy complained of severe pain in his right shin, both arms and other parts of his body.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into the case

The FIR names six people, including the victim’s friend. Among the five detainees is not one of the two men who, according to the boy, forced him into the vehicle. The arrests were confirmed by Wari Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Fakhr-i-Alam.

The case was registered under sections of Pakistan’s Penal Code concerning the abduction or unlawful removal of a minor, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, rioting and unlawful assembly. The victim explained the delay in approaching police by threats from the suspects, who, he said, threatened to release the recording. Dawn notes that the claims set out in the FIR have not been independently verified, and police have launched an investigation.

Read us on