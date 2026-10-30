The Durban High Court in South Africa is due to hear an urgent application by police on Friday concerning the March and March movement and its founder, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi are asking the court to bar the respondents from organising, directing or mobilising participants for marches and protest motorcades in designated areas of Durban, including near the Department of Home Affairs refugee reception centre.

As TimesLIVE reports, the application was filed after several weeks of tension around the centre on Che Guevara Road. Police cited intelligence indicating a possible threat of arson at the centre, as well as concerns about reprisals following the killing of a foreign national in Durban’s central business district last week.

What restrictions police are seeking

The application also proposes banning attacks on and harassment of people, looting, arson, property damage and attacks on Department of Home Affairs premises. It separately addresses blocking entrances and intimidating people to prevent them from entering buildings.

March and March spokesperson Sandile Dube rejected claims of a possible arson attack on the centre. He said the movement had been made a “scapegoat” for police failures and that authorities were relying on rumours. Dube also said that March and March opposes looting and the destruction of infrastructure.

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After reports of the court application, Ngobese-Zuma wrote on Facebook that the movement would hold a march after the court hearing. She said participants would not yield to “dictatorial tactics”.

Tensions in Durban

The Siyafana Sonke Action Campaign, a coalition of about 190 civic organisations, said the refugee reception centre had been blocked for several weeks and supported the police’s court application. The coalition claims that the area has become a gathering point for violent marches and attacks.

Central areas of Durban have been on heightened alert for several months because of attacks on migrants and xenophobic incidents. Last month, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli deployed the army. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had extended the deployment of the South African National Defence Force in the province until the end of November.

KwaZulu-Natal police said four men had appeared in court in cases connected to attacks on foreigners, including the beating of one person and the death of another in central Durban.

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