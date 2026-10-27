In Gqeberha, South Africa, police rescued 15 wild tortoises that were being kept in a makeshift enclosure on residential property. Officers found another four tortoises dead on the other side of the yard. The owner was unable to provide a permit to keep the animals and voluntarily handed them over to police, Daily Maverick reports.

Tortoises discovered during another investigation

Officers from the Mount Road police station’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit discovered the animals on October 23. They were in the Chatty area as part of an investigation into another case.

Police contacted the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which took the tortoises into its care. According to Gqeberha police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, no criminal case was opened afterward.

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Animals released in a nature reserve

The rescued tortoises, including leopard, mountain and angulate tortoises, were handed over to a wildlife specialist for rehabilitation. One animal received treatment for a shell injury. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals inspector Beverley Reydemeyer said the surviving tortoises were later released at the Groenkloof Nature Reserve.

In South Africa, catching, collecting or keeping wild tortoises, as well as transporting them without an official permit from environmental authorities, is illegal. According to the Endangered Wildlife Trust, 13 tortoise species live in the country, most of them endemic. In December 2024, the organization reported declines in the populations of three threatened species due to habitat loss, poaching and predation by crows.

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