In the village of Binnari in the Karim-Lamido district of Taraba State, Nigeria, armed men attacked the community on the day of its weekly market. State police reported 58 people killed, including 15 who drowned while trying to flee across a river in an overcrowded boat, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

The attack occurred on October 23 and, according to local residents, lasted about four hours. The attackers arrived on motorcycles shortly after collective Muslim prayer, opened fire on residents, looted shops and set houses on fire. According to residents, they took cash, food and motorcycles abandoned by people as they fled.

Search for the dead and missing

Police spokesperson Victor Msheliza said that additional bodies were found during searches in nearby bushes and the river. Law enforcement officers initially confirmed the deaths of 10 people, but the death toll rose as the missing were searched for. As of Sunday, no one had claimed responsibility for the attack.

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A local trader identified as Adamu said the attackers operated for hours without resistance. Hunter and member of a volunteer security group Yimita Sunday explained that poor roads, difficult terrain and weak mobile communications hindered a prompt response. According to him, local hunters and volunteers began pursuing the attackers in the forests before security forces arrived.

Assistance for those affected

The Taraba State government ordered emergency assistance for those affected and involved the Taraba State Emergency Management Agency in assessing damage and distributing food and non-food items. Police also reported the additional deployment of tactical units, mobile and regular police alongside the military.

Governor Agbu Kefas condemned the killings and instructed security agencies to restore order and detain those responsible. Earlier, on January 2, 2026, he declared the Karim-Lamido district an area requiring special security attention because of intercommunal clashes, bandit attacks and conflicts between farmers and herders. Amnesty International Nigeria called for an impartial investigation, justice for the victims and compensation for affected families.

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