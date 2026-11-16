South Korean police have launched an investigation after a participant in the national qualification exam for tax accountants admitted to using artificial intelligence to obtain answers. The candidate ranked first in both rounds of the exam, held in April and July, Taipei Times reports.

Confession through a lawyer

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said it received a written confession through the participant's lawyer and referred the case to investigators. In a video published on the lawyer's YouTube channel, the candidate expressed deep regret over his actions.

According to him, he photographed examination questions with a miniature camera, sent the images to AI, and then checked the answers on a smartphone. He had previously been suspected of using smart glasses, as he scored 397.5 out of 400 points in the first round, making only one mistake in 160 questions. The candidate initially denied the allegations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The participant also said that he had financial difficulties after leaving his job to start a business. His lawyer said he would not disclose additional details so that other people could not replicate this method of cheating.

Complaint and inspections

The exam is administered by the Human Resources Development Service of Korea (HRDK). The agency said that two proctors were present during the test. HRDK President Lee Byung-hun apologized for the incident and said the service would file a criminal complaint against the participant for obstruction of work.

The presidential administration said that following a meeting, officials decided to comprehensively inspect all suspected cases of AI-assisted cheating in national qualification exams. According to HRDK, last month an AI inspector detected a participant wearing smart glasses during an exam for gas engineer certification.

Read us on