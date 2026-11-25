Police in Germany’s state of North Rhine-Westphalia will stop using the data analysis system of US company Palantir at the end of 2027. It will be replaced by software from Munich-based company Celonis, which won a Europe-wide tender, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the state Interior Ministry.

Contract and transition to the new system

The new program will operate on secure IT infrastructure owned by the police. According to the ministry, this will allow law enforcement authorities to retain control over data and key processes.

The contract with Celonis is designed for a term of up to seven years and, according to the agency, will cost less than the previous agreement. The exact cost was not disclosed. The current contract with Palantir will remain in force until October 2027 to ensure an orderly transition to the new system.

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The decision by North Rhine-Westphalia was the first case in which a German state has abandoned Palantir software. In Bavaria, Hesse and Baden-Württemberg, these systems continue to be used under contracts that expire in 2027 or later.

Reactions to the decision

Free Democratic Party lawmaker Marcel Hafke called the abandonment of Palantir the result of prolonged pressure from the opposition. In his view, the use of the system made authorities dependent on US technologies. At the same time, he stressed that digital sovereignty is determined not only by the supplier’s place of registration, but also by the state’s actual control over data, technologies and system development.

Palantir criticized the decision and told Handelsblatt that it had not submitted any new applications for German security contracts since 2022. The company warned that the protection of the lives and freedoms of German citizens could depend on untested solutions that are not competitive outside the country. Data protection experts and European officials had previously expressed concern that sensitive information processed by Palantir could be accessible to US intelligence agencies.

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