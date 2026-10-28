In South Australia, police issued a warning to a 44-year-old man over separate incidents involving two state MPs. Education Minister Lucy Hood and Elizabeth electorate MP Ella Shaw said they were the MPs referred to in the police statement, ABC News reports.

Messages and stalking near a car

According to Ella Shaw, the man initially contacted her online and sent messages continuously for about six months. This began before she won a seat in this year's state parliamentary election.

Shaw said that during a local community event, the man followed her to her car. Family members were waiting for her by the vehicle, and they left the area together. The MP said she feels safe at work, but was concerned by the shift from online messages to behaviour during an in-person encounter.

Security briefing for MPs

Lucy Hood, who was first elected in 2022, said her contacts with the man began about three years ago. In one instance, police became involved during a community event she was holding. According to Hood, the man's behaviour was not aggressive, but she was concerned that her children were at the event.

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Both MPs said they were frustrated by their experiences, while noting the support of South Australia Police. They also said they would continue attending public events in their communities.

Police said the person could face a formal stalking charge if he breaches the conditions of such a warning. Since the start of the year, law enforcement officers have investigated 18 incidents, including threats against state MPs, stalking or threats against staff at MPs' electorate offices, and vandalism. There were 11 such investigations last year.

A security briefing will be held for all state MPs following a report of an alleged attack on Victorian MP Helen Haines. Police said security measures for parliamentarians are constantly reviewed and adjusted as needed in line with current threat assessments.

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