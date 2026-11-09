In Busan, South Korea, police caught eight people, including a middle school student, who tried to resell tickets or charge money for viewing spots at the Busan Fireworks Festival. The checks took place near Gwangalli Beach, where authorities estimated that about 1.2 million people gathered for the 21st festival.

Selling spots on the sand

Some of those caught laid mats on the sand to reserve spots and then offered them for money through a secondhand trading app, Korea Herald reports. Two men in their 20s and 30s asked for 130,000 won and 100,000 won, respectively, for such spots.

A middle school student also tried to charge 100,000 won for a spot marked with a mat. Police issued only a warning, taking his age into account.

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Ticket resale and prices

Law enforcement officers also caught a man in his 30s who tried to resell two tickets to the R section through a secondhand platform at a price higher than face value. Another woman in her 40s tried to sell two tickets to the S section at a markup.

Adults caught during the checks were fined from 80,000 to 160,000 won under the Minor Offenses Punishment Act. Police said they would continue to combat the resale of tickets and viewing spots at festivals and performances with large crowds.

During the event, restaurants in the Gwangalli area and hotels faced criticism over high prices. One restaurant offered a set of four dishes and a bottle of wine for 800,000 won per table, while another set a price of 150,000 won per person, subject to a reservation for at least two people. According to a city survey of 157 hotels and other accommodation establishments within a 500-meter radius of the festival site, accommodation costs on the night of the event were on average 94.5% higher than on regular weekends. Fifteen establishments raised prices by at least three times.

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