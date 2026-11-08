Police in Brazil’s state of São Paulo, following an investigation, have accused former São Paulo City Council president Milton Leite and 12 other people of participation in a criminal organization. As The Rio Times reports, most reports refer to a total of 13 suspects.

The investigation was conducted as part of Operation Vectura Corrupta into the alleged infiltration of the PCC, or Primeiro Comando da Capital, into public transport companies in the state of São Paulo. Police also petitioned the court for the preventive detention of all 13 people.

Police version

According to the police report, Leite allegedly was responsible for managing bus companies that, according to investigators, belonged to the PCC. Law enforcement officials also claim that he is the de facto owner of the bus operator Transwolff. These claims are the police’s version and have not been established by a court.

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Other named suspects include Levi dos Santos Oliveira, former president of the municipal transport authority SPTrans, Danilo Morgado Silva, a member of Brazil’s Liberal Party, and Carla de Paula Müller. Lawyers for Oliveira, Silva and Müller denied the accusations.

Further procedure

Leite has been in temporary detention since September 18, 2026, when he surrendered to authorities. On October 20, he was transferred from the state prison in Mogi das Cruzes to Temporary Detention Center No. 2 in Guarulhos over suspicions that he had received privileges while in custody.

The court has not yet ruled on the police request for preventive detention. The São Paulo state prosecutor’s office is to review the materials and decide whether to file formal charges. The police findings are not a verdict, and all suspects in the case are presumed innocent until their guilt is proven in court.

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