Police in Nigeria’s Anambra State held a peace meeting between the suspended Bishop of the Diocese of Awka, Alexander Ibezim, and Samuel Ezeofor, who was appointed supervising bishop of the diocese. The meeting took place on Friday at the state police headquarters in Awka, Premium Times reports.

Call for dialogue

The state Commissioner of Police, Nnanna Ama, said the parties must respect the court process already underway in the case. He called on the bishops to seek a peaceful resolution to the dispute through the church hierarchy without prejudice to the court proceedings.

According to police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga, the commissioner stressed that parishioners and worshippers should not be drawn into the conflict between church leaders. Ama also warned the parties against provocative statements, confrontational conduct and other actions that could heighten tensions or disrupt public order.

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Reasons for the dispute

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Henry Ndukuba, had earlier suspended Ibezim for six months. According to the publication, the allegations against the bishop include the sale of church land for 2 billion naira. The Primate said the suspension was necessary for a transparent investigation into allegations concerning the bishop and the diocese.

Ibezim challenged his suspension and the planned disciplinary proceedings against him in court. The Awka Diocese Council did not recognize the decision, citing a failure to follow procedure, and threatened to leave the Church of Nigeria and return to the Church of England if the decision is not reversed.

The police meeting followed tensions on Sunday, when law enforcement officers were deployed near St. Faith’s Anglican Church in Awka. There, Ibezim was reported to have conducted a service despite the suspension. Police denied claims that they support either side in the conflict.

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