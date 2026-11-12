Police in Pakistan’s Sindh province have launched an investigation after a faulty vehicle was included in President Asif Ali Zardari’s motorcade during his visit to Thatta. The vehicle in question is a government double-cab Toyota Revo pickup truck with registration number SPF-961, which reportedly developed a technical malfunction during the trip.

As The Express Tribune reports, the Sindh inspector general of police’s office formed a three-member commission on November 3 to conduct the review. The inspector general of police instructed it to submit a full report with recommendations within seven days.

Commission members

Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police Ahad Khan was appointed chairman of the commission. Its members also include Deputy Inspector General for Logistics and Welfare Zubair Dreshak and Deputy Inspector General for Finance Tanwir Alam Odho.

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The commission is to establish how a vehicle with a malfunction and unfit for operation was assigned to the presidential motorcade. It must also identify the officials and employees responsible for inspecting the pickup truck and including it in the trip.

Technical condition and expenditures

The investigation will cover the vehicle’s mechanical condition at the time it was assigned, possible prior technical defects, as well as repair and maintenance records. Separately, the commission will review funds allocated and spent by the Sindh Police Special Security Unit on fuel, transport, repairs and the purchase of new vehicles.

If negligence is established, the commission must name the responsible individuals and recommend departmental measures in accordance with the applicable rules. It must also propose measures to prevent similar incidents during future VIP- and VVIP-level motorcades.

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