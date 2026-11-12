Singapore police are investigating reports of a woman who, according to footage from a TikTok livestream, struck a young girl several times. A police spokesperson confirmed that a report had been filed and that the circumstances of the case are being investigated, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Video was posted on Facebook

Recordings of the incident were shared on November 10 in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group. The user who posted the video asked for help identifying the girl's parents and suggested that they check whether the woman in the footage was their domestic helper.

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The video shows the woman repeatedly striking the child on the back, apparently trying to put her to sleep. She also roughly places the girl on a mattress. Speaking Mandarin, the woman repeatedly tells the child to sleep, and the child replies: “No.”

Time and place of livestream unknown

As CNA notes, it is currently unknown when and where the livestream was recorded. It has also not been established whether the woman seen in the video works as a domestic helper.

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