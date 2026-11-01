From November 2, Singapore police will use the single number 6000 0999 for all outgoing calls. The innovation is intended to help people distinguish genuine communications from government agencies from scam calls, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The police will become the first government agency in the country to introduce such a mechanism. After every call from 6000 0999, a person will receive an SMS from the gov.sg sender ID with information on ways to contact the police further.

Number only for outgoing calls

The number 6000 0999 will be used only for outgoing calls, so it will not accept return calls. It will also not be used on WhatsApp or Telegram. If necessary, citizens will be able to contact the police through its feedback portal or hotline.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The initiative is being implemented as part of joint work by the police, Open Government Products, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information, and the Infocomm Media Development Authority. The government also plans to gradually introduce methods that will make it easier to identify and verify outgoing calls from other government agencies.

Losses from scams

From January to September, Singapore recorded at least 3,230 scam cases in which perpetrators impersonated government officials. The victims' total losses amounted to at least S$142.5 million.

Scammers most often impersonated the police: during this period, at least 1,310 such cases were recorded, with losses amounting to at least S$53.3 million. Police urged people not to regard an interlocutor as an official merely because that person knows personal data, and to verify their identity through official channels. The agency stressed that government officials do not ask people by phone to transfer money or hand over valuables, provide login details for banking services, or install apps from unofficial stores.

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