Taiwan’s National Police Agency tested body armor samples as part of a procurement procedure for new tactical vests worth a total of NT$1.1 billion. The agency plans to order 55,556 vests to equip police officers across the country, Taipei Times reports.

Assessment of comfort and fit

At the beginning of the month, 60 volunteer police officers were involved in the trials. They tried on samples submitted by manufacturers and assessed their ergonomics, fit and comfort. Participants’ feedback was submitted anonymously to the agency’s logistics unit.

More than ten manufacturers from Taiwan, other Asian countries, Europe and the United States qualified for the supply tender. The agency said it would not give preference to either local or foreign companies.

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Increase in the ceiling price

Police increased the maximum allowable cost of one tactical vest from NT$12,000 to NT$30,000. The decision was made after complaints about the quality of standard protective equipment.

Earlier this year, the agency purchased 1,000 vests under the previous budget restrictions and distributed them to patrol officers. Police officers reported that the equipment was rigid, uncomfortable and poorly sized. National Police Agency chief Zhang Rongxing ordered a tender to be announced for replacement vests with better comfort, fit and protection. The new vests must provide ballistic and stab protection. The agency also plans to change the rules so that body armor is considered police officers’ personal equipment rather than shared property of a police station or patrol unit.

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