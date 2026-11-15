Taiwanese police mobilized more than 4,000 law enforcement officers during a nationwide operation ahead of the November 28 local elections. They conducted raids and inspections at 750 locations, detained 320 suspects and identified 337 criminal cases, Taipei Times reports.

Raids against organized groups

Criminal Investigation Bureau Commissioner Chiu Shao-chou said the operation was launched following an investigation into suspected local accomplices of Chang Chun-chieh, an aide to independent legislator Mei Chin. According to the source, Chang fled after being released on bail in a case involving a suspected violation of the National Security Act.

According to Chiu, investigators established the suspects’ links to organized criminal groups. Unlike regular intensified police inspections, the operation targeted businesses and other locations frequented by group members suspected of acting as local accomplices.

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Chiu also said that investigations and detentions would not be carried out on a fixed schedule. Police intend to trace criminal networks, dismantle their activities and cut off financial channels, while all suspicions of illegal activity will be thoroughly investigated.

Countering groups linked to foreign entities

Anti-gang division chief Yue Ying-tsung named two goals of the operation: maintaining public order ahead of the vote and countering organized groups linked to foreign entities. He noted that police focused on suspected local accomplices because, in recent cases, gangs allegedly helped wanted individuals avoid detention and go into hiding.

In local elections in Taiwan’s 22 cities and counties, officials will be elected to nine types of local posts, including mayors, county heads, and members of city and county councils.

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