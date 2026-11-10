Police in the Australian state of Tasmania are investigating the death of a 15-day-old boy from the southern part of the state. The child was taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital with critical injuries, ABC News reports.

Hospitalization and death of the child

According to police, the boy was hospitalized on Thursday, November 5. He died two days later. Tasmania Police said the matter is an active investigation and that the agency would not provide further comment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police ask for information

Tasmania Police appealed to anyone who may have information about the case to contact law enforcement. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers Tasmania at 1800 333 000 or via the organization’s website. Law enforcement urged people to report any information that may relate to the case.

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