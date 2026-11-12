Ugandan police are investigating the deaths of four female students at a school in the country's capital, Kampala. Law enforcement officers suspect that poisoning may have caused the tragedy, BBC News reports.

Details of the deaths

The girls, aged between nine and 11, died on Tuesday. Three of them died at home, while the fourth student died in hospital while receiving emergency care.

Investigation continues

According to Ta'aliim Primary School and Quran Memorisation Centre, eight students ate oranges shared by one of the students. Five children, including the four who died, began vomiting. The fifth child is in hospital.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The head of the school was detained to assist the investigation. The grounds of the educational institution were cordoned off and are being treated as a crime scene. Specialists are conducting post-mortem examinations to establish the exact cause of death.

A police spokesperson quoted by local media said detectives would visit the village where the oranges came from. Ugandan media circulated videos featuring the parents of the deceased, who described the final moments of their children's lives. Some of them accused the school of failing to provide clear and timely information. Police expressed condolences to the families and said they would provide further details later.

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