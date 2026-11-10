British police said detectives are assessing new reports and information concerning comedian Russell Brand following his imprisonment for rape and sexual assaults. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

New reports to investigators

A police spokesperson said that several people contacted the investigation team during and after the trial. They provided information or reported possible criminal offences.

According to the law enforcement representative, detectives are assessing this information as part of the ongoing investigation.

On Monday, 51-year-old Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. As the publication reported, these crimes took place between 2004 and 2009.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other reports and Brand's position

After the guilty verdict, detectives said they were examining two further reports of alleged rape. One of them concerns a girl who was 16 years old at the time. The head of London's police also expected that other women might contact law enforcement.

Brand denied all allegations and stated that he had never had sex without consent. His former girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith wrote on X that in 2014 she called the police because of a conflict at her home, but did not make any allegations.

Brand gained popularity in the United Kingdom as the host of a Channel 4 Big Brother spin-off. He later worked in television and radio and appeared in films, including Get Him to the Greek.

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