British police and Ministry of Defence personnel responded to a suspected bomb threat at the Royal Navy’s command headquarters in Portsmouth, southern England. The Jerusalem Post reported on the incident, which occurred on Thursday. In an initial statement, the Royal Navy urged the public not to approach the area while emergency personnel responded to the incident.

HMS Excellent base

The incident occurred at HMS Excellent, a Royal Navy shore base. Its premises house a headquarters responsible for overseeing the direction of work and management of the British naval service. It is this command headquarters that is mentioned in the report about the suspected threat.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Status of the report

The source describes the situation as a suspected bomb threat rather than a confirmed fact. The material is marked as developing, so details of the incident may be clarified.

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