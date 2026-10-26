In Australia, Victoria Police are investigating a report of an alleged threat to Emergency Services Minister Paul Edbrooke. According to the minister, on Saturday he found a bullet on the bonnet of his car.

Bullet bearing an inscription and firefighter number

Edbrooke is a former firefighter and the state member of parliament for the Frankston electorate. He discovered the item when he returned to his car. According to ABC News, the bullet was engraved with the word “RAT” and Edbrooke's former firefighter service number.

The minister said that a small number of people in the United Firefighters Union consider threats and intimidation acceptable, but that this does not represent all firefighters. He called the incident a new extreme manifestation in a series of threatening behaviour toward politicians and said police had been informed about it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police investigation

Victoria Police confirmed that its Threat Assessment Unit is examining a report of a threat to a state member of parliament that allegedly occurred in the broader Frankston area. Detectives are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

The United Firefighters Union has been in an industrial dispute with Fire Rescue Victoria since 2021. The union has now applied to the Fair Work Commission regarding an enterprise agreement. ABC News contacted the union for comment.

Read us on