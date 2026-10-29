Two detained suspects in the kidnapping for ransom and murder of five-year-old Aun Abbas were killed in a shootout in Muridke, Pakistan. As Dawn reports, police said the deceased were Asif and Muneeb.

Police account of the shootout

According to police, a joint team from Muridke police and the Crime Control Department was transporting the detained men to recover the murder weapon and other evidence. At that point, armed men allegedly opened fire on the law enforcement officers.

Police said the attackers were trying to free the detainees. During the shootout, Asif and Muneeb were wounded and died at the scene. According to law enforcement's account, they were shot by their accomplices, who managed to escape under cover of darkness.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Child kidnapping

Police claim that two months ago, the suspects kidnapped Aun Abbas while he was playing near his home. They allegedly demanded 2 million rupees for the child's release, but the boy's father, Munir Hussain, was unable to raise the amount.

Law enforcement also said that the suspects lived near the child's family, monitored them, and called the father with threats while demanding a ransom. After the case was transferred to the CCD, investigators established that the calls came from a number registered in Lahore. Its owner had previously reported the SIM card missing.

On Tuesday evening, according to police, the boy's body was found in a pond in a village at the detainees' direction. Law enforcement claims that the body was placed in a sack and weighed down with bricks so that it would not float to the surface.

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