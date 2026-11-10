In Pakistan’s Rawalpindi, police said they had completed the investigation into the death of television anchor and programme host Rabia Ahsan. The deceased woman’s husband, Muhammad Ahsan, was detained, and a pistol that investigators say was used during the incident was seized. As Dawn reports, a case was registered under provisions on intentional murder and illegal possession of weapons.

The court will decide whether to withdraw the case

A senior police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that a possible reconciliation between the complainant in the case and the suspect does not depend on law enforcement authorities. According to him, if the deceased woman’s brother files a motion to withdraw the complaint, the court of first instance will decide whether to accept it.

The official was commenting on reports that Rabia Ahsan’s brother had allegedly decided to withdraw the complaint against her husband, saying that the shooting was accidental. The detained man himself also claimed that he fired accidentally.

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Police findings and a relative’s statement

During the initial examination of the body, police found a gunshot wound below the neck. Rabia Ahsan’s body was found on the bedroom floor. Law enforcement officers noted that, according to their preliminary findings, the shot was not fired at close range: no soot marks were found on the neck.

Police also said that the pistol seized from the television presenter’s husband was unlicensed: he was unable to provide the relevant document for the weapon, which he had purchased in Hayatabad. According to investigators, the pistol was loaded when the suspect allegedly pointed it at his wife. Law enforcement officers are to conduct a forensic examination of the couple’s mobile phones.

The report to police was filed by the deceased woman’s brother, Khurram Ahmed. In the document, he stated that his sister and mother were in the yard at about 14:30, while Rabia Ahsan and her husband were in the bedroom. The women heard a shot, after which the deceased woman’s sister entered the room and saw Rabia Ahsan lying on the floor in a pool of blood, while her husband was standing nearby with a pistol in his hands. The couple had been married for 16 years and were raising two daughters.

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