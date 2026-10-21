Police say visa fraud suspect shot dead in Islamabad — Dawn

Islamabad police said the main suspect in a case involving possible visa fraud linked to the death of 20-year-old student Laiba Ijaz was wounded in a shooting allegedly opened by his accomplices. According to the publication, Ijaz likely died by suicide. The suspect died after being hospitalized, Dawn reports.

Shooting during operation

According to an Islamabad police spokesperson, the detained man gave law enforcement information about another suspect. Police were taking him to establish that person's whereabouts when four alleged accomplices on two motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire at officers in an attempt to free the detainee.

The suspect was wounded, while police officers were unharmed thanks to bulletproof vests and protective measures, the spokesperson said. According to him, the search for other alleged accomplices is ongoing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cases concerning the student's death

Laiba Ijaz studied at the International Islamic University. According to the investigation, her family handed over 5 million Pakistani rupees to assist with moving the woman to the United States to continue her studies. The suspected agent was also accused of giving her forged documents for travel.

After Ijaz's death, a case was opened at the Ramna police station under articles concerning unintentional homicide and actions by several persons with common intent. Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency also registered a separate case following a complaint by the student's maternal uncle regarding fraud, abetment and migration fraud.

According to the agency's version, the main suspect, together with a female accomplice, may have received millions of rupees from Ijaz's family by falsely representing his identity and professional status. According to the FIA, the money was allegedly taken for finding employment for her brother and arranging Laiba's admission to Harvard University in the United States.

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