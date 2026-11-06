Western Australia Police said they have no record of an alleged assault and robbery of a 15-year-old teenager in Broome, Australia. An anonymous post in a local Facebook group prompted some users to transfer money to a bank account whose details were published in the comments, ABC News reports.

Anonymous post

The message appeared on 26 October in the Broome Noticeboard group. Its author claimed that two men assaulted and robbed his 15-year-old son, who has autism.

More than 100 people asked in the comments how they could help. Bank details and a name were later published there, and several users said they had already sent money. The post was later deleted.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police response and advice

The message also claimed that police had been informed about the incident and that law enforcement officers allegedly had CCTV footage. Western Australia Police told ABC News that they have no record of such an incident and that the claim about video footage is untrue.

In May, another Facebook group published a request for help following an alleged break-in to a vehicle and the theft of money, bank cards and tools. ABC News was unable to verify this claim because the post did not specify where the incident occurred.

Meta said it reviews content and works with government and law enforcement agencies to protect users from scams. Curtin University professor Tama Leaver noted that anonymous posts and the publication of payment details in comments can help bypass platform checks. Ange Innes, a representative of the Kimberley consumer protection service, advised people not to transfer money to strangers and to report suspicious cases to WA ScamNet, police, the platform and community administrators.

Read us on