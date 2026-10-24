In Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, police arrested seven suspects in the case involving the abduction of four members of one family and the death of 14-year-old Oluwadamilola Adedayo. According to Premium Times Nigeria, the family paid the kidnappers 16.2 million Nigerian naira, after which they demanded another 50 million naira.

Family abduction

According to police, on August 23, armed men abducted Oluwadamilola along with her mother, Nancy, her 12-year-old brother David, and a domestic worker, Jennifer David. This happened in Kuchiyako, Kuje, Abuja.

The mother was released about an hour later so that she could coordinate the payment of the ransom. David escaped before the family handed over the money. He said the kidnappers held the captives in a mountainous area and that his sister wounded one of the attackers with a machete. According to the boy, the girl was then beaten, pelted with stones and thrown down a slope.

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Search and arrests

Victor Godfrey, commander of the special tactical unit of the police intelligence department, said the girl’s body was found on October 19 in the Tukuba forest in Kuje during an intelligence-led operation. The remains were transferred to a hospital morgue for storage and a possible autopsy.

According to police, two suspects were arrested in the Rijana community of Kaduna State, while another five were detained in Sagbon-Lugbe, Abuja. Police also reported the seizure of four AK-47 rifles, an improvised revolver, 63 rounds of ammunition, a motorcycle, 400,000 naira and a mobile phone that, according to police, was used for ransom negotiations.

Investigators also link the group to the abduction of businessman John Ali in Kuje on September 24. According to the police version, he was released after 3 million naira and mobile phone top-up cards worth 100,000 naira were handed over. The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officers are searching for other alleged members of the group.

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