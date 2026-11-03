According to ABC News, the outlet’s sources said that a police report in Papua New Guinea identified an object found in a shipping container at a Port Moresby wharf as an unexploded 130mm Chinese Type 59 artillery shell. The report stated that it contained explosives and a fuse.

Chinese embassy statement

China’s embassy in Port Moresby said on social media that day that the company connected to the incident had conducted an on-site inspection. According to the diplomatic mission, the object reported as an artillery shell was a shell-shaped wine bottle and posed no danger.

Chinese officials also said they were keeping Papua New Guinea police informed about developments and were awaiting the official findings of the investigation. At the same time, according to ABC News sources, the police report was handed over to investigators in a criminal case.

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Inspection and detentions

After the object was discovered, police and military explosive ordnance disposal specialists secured the scene and removed it for analysis. An X-ray machine donated by Australia to the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary was used for the examination.

On Friday, law enforcement officers detained four Chinese citizens in connection with the incident. According to ABC News, they remain in custody in Port Moresby. Papua New Guinea Police Commissioner David Manning said the area was quickly secured to reduce the risk to people nearby.

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