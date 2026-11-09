Poland's women's 3x3 basketball team won the gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, defeating China 12:11 in the final. It is the first gold for the Polish delegation at the current competition, Interia Sport reports.

Road to the final

The Polish team included Stefania Onuora, Lena Olejniczak, Nikola Brzeska and Gabriela Stefanowicz. On their way to the decisive match, they defeated France 17:15, Chinese Taipei 20:10 and Egypt 19:14. The Polish women suffered their only defeat against the tournament hosts from Senegal, 19:20.

The 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games are taking place in the capital of Senegal from October 31 to November 13. Poland is represented at the tournament by 24 athletes competing, among other disciplines, in boxing, judo, athletics, swimming, fencing, table tennis, triathlon and sailing.

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Drama in the final seconds

In the final, the Polish women led 5:1 with about seven minutes remaining, but China reduced the deficit and tied the score with three minutes left. After a long-range basket by Lena Olejniczak and a shot by Stefania Onuora, Poland took an 11:9 lead.

The Chinese women narrowed the gap to one point and gained possession, but with 10 seconds left in the match, Yihan Tan committed a traveling violation. The Polish team held on for a 12:11 victory and won the gold medal.

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