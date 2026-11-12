In Poland, the OPZZ Konfederacja Pracy w Handlu trade union has announced a strike at the Dino retail chain and protests at other chains, including Kaufland, Biedronka and Lidl. The actions are planned for December 20–23, RMF24 reports.

How workers are proposed to protest

The trade union called on store employees to work conscientiously and in accordance with the rules, but without rushing or working beyond their own capacity. Participants are also advised to use their entitled breaks, comply with occupational health and safety standards, wear black ribbons, tell customers about working conditions and document possible violations for submission to the union.

The organizers cite staff shortages, additional duties, frequent schedule changes and increased pressure on employees. The union's appeal says that retail workers often receive a base salary at the minimum wage level and may also face work assignments outside working hours.

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Trade union demands

OPZZ Konfederacja Pracy w Handlu demands a genuine right to strike, effective worker protection and stricter sanctions for companies that, according to the union, violate labor rights. The organization emphasizes that sales figures should not be more important than the health and safety of staff.

The protest is planned ahead of the Christmas holidays. According to the industry publication Wiadomości Handlowe, after stores close on the evening of December 23, large grocery and non-food retail outlets will reopen on the morning of December 28. The reason is the combination of Christmas Eve, Christmas and Sunday, December 27, which is subject to the trade ban.

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